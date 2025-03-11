Atletico Madrid stare down both bitter city rivals Real Madrid and the weight of history as they aim to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Los Blancos are the record 15-time champions, the current holders, and lead 2-1 Atletico in the last 16 tie as well as seemingly holding a decades-long jinx on Atletico.

The teams have been paired on five occasions in the history of the competition and Real Madrid have emerged triumphant every time.

"History exists, and Madrid's history in the Champions League is extraordinary," admitted Atletico coach Diego Simeone before the first leg, with his side still waiting for a first European Cup.

Most painful for Atletico were the 2014 and 2016 final defeats in Lisbon and Milan respectively.

Simeone's side led in stoppage time in the former, but Sergio Ramos's 93rd minute header forced extra-time, with Madrid running out 4-1 winners.

Two years later the final went all the way to penalties but Atletico defender Juanfran missed his spot-kick, allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to convert his and mark up another Madrid triumph.

It was their third defeat at the last hurdle, after losing against Bayern Munich in the 1974 final, with then-president Vicente Calderon labelling his club "el pupas" - the cursed one.

Never does that feel more accurate than when Simeone's side face Real Madrid in Europe.

In the 2017 semi-finals Atletico lost 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg, but despite taking a two-goal lead in the return, came up short when Isco pulled one back for Madrid.

In 2015 it took an 88th minute strike in the second leg by Madrid striker Javier Hernandez to divide the sides in a tight contest.

Madrid's upper hand was first placed as far back as 1959, when they beat Atletico 2-1 in a semi-final play-off, after the home and away ties left the teams level.

However Atletico's motto is "courage and heart" and with nearly 70,000 fans behind them at their Metropolitano stadium, they will believe they can write a new chapter into the history books.

'Still alive'

This will be the first Champions League clash against Real Madrid at Atletico's new home, with their 2017 final four battle their last ever European game at their beloved Vicente Calderon stadium.

Simeone said the first leg was "very tactical" for a Madrid derby, with both sides cautious in the second half after Brahim Diaz put Madrid 2-1 ahead in the 55th minute.

Rodrygo Goes gave the hosts the lead but Julian Alvarez's fine strike levelled for Atletico in the first half.

Only one yellow card was shown, to Diaz for jumping into the crowd after scoring what proved the winner.

However that is unlikely to be repeated in the all-or-nothing second leg, with Atletico fans usually whipped into a frenzy by Simeone on the sidelines.

"If it was difficult tonight, imagine what it will be like next Wednesday," said Carlo Ancelotti last week, fully aware of the pressure from the stands his side will face.

Simeone's team were cautious at the Bernabeu despite trailing because they believed that with a tight scoreline at the half-way point, they can capitalise at home.

They did the same last season against Inter Milan at the same stage, losing in Italy but winning the return on penalties at home.

"Our fans push us, they give us energy, they make putting in the effort not difficult, and we need them," said Simeone.

"We are still alive and we may have a good night on Wednesday."

Star Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe were kept extremely quiet in the first leg but both scored as they beat Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in La Liga to pull level with leaders Barcelona.

Ancelotti was able to take off some star names including Mbappe, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, who is back from suspension and set to start for Madrid.

Atletico endured a more painful weekend with two late goals consigning them to a 2-1 defeat at Getafe, but Simeone said his team would recover in time to face Madrid.

"The players feel bad because we played a bad match," admitted the Argentine.

"We have to try to be strong, united, with the hope of improving our game, and we can't imagine anything else."

