Youtuber Elvish Yadav refutes reports of his arrest over charges of possessing snake venom

Youtuber and reality TV star Elvish Yadav has denied reports of his involvement in a rave party case. Reports had stated that Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT earlier this year, was arrested for the possession of intoxicating substances. Five people were arrested by the NOIDA police for allegedly supplying snakes and their venom for rave parties organised by Elvish Yadav.



Denying the charges, the 26-year-old TV star claimed that all the charges are fake and he is willing to cooperate with the police in this investigation.

"When I woke up in the morning, I saw reports that I had been arrested, and I was caught with intoxicating substances. All these reports and charges against me are fake. There isn't even 1% truth to them," he said in a video on social media on Friday.

Elvish Yadav claimed he would take responsibility even if he is found to have 0.1 percent involvement in the case.

He also urged the media to not ruin his image till they have proper evidence. "Till you don't have concrete evidence about me being arrested, please don't ruin my image. I have no involvement in this case," Yadav said.

Earlier on Friday, the police arrested five people and rescued nine snakes from a banquet hall in Noida's Sector 51. They had allegedly arrived there for a party and were caught after a trap laid by an animal rights group -- People for Animals (PFA).