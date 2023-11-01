Heidi Klum to Kardashian: Celebrity Halloween costumes - ranked from best to worst

Halloween has come and gone! And like previous years, this year celebrity stars have channelled their favourite celebrities, cartoon characters from shows and films, and some reality stars too. Heidi Klum, who is known as the queen of spooky festivals, showed up at her annual Halloween party as a peacock. And her enchanting cobalt blue dress with a group of people dressed as feathers is a winner this year. While some celebrities managed to impress, others failed to make a mark, like Kim Kardashian.



Scroll down and take a look at celebrities' Halloween costumes.

Kim Kardashian and North - Mediocre

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, chose to become Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport, characters from the 1995 hit film Clueless. The 43-year-old fashion mogul wore an iconic yellow outfit that Alicia Silverstone’s Cher wore. Meanwhile, her daughter wore a black and grey blaze suit with a giant hat that Stacey Dash wore in the film. Although Kim is known for her incredible Halloween fashion, this year's costume choice may not have been up to par.

Heidi Klum - Best

Like past years, this year Heidi Klum has once again shown that she is the undisputed queen of Halloween. On Tuesday, Klum showed up at her annual Halloween bash as a peacock. In a stunning blue velvet bodysuit dress and a peacock head mask, she was accompanied by a group of people who helped create the magnificent feathers of her peacock costume.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum - worst

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse and Baby from the 1968 movie Rosemary's Baby at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in 2023. Their spooky were considered to be the worst costumes of the night.

Kendall Jenner - worst

Choosing to become Marilyn Monroe has kind of become one of the most repetitive costumes of the Halloween season. And, this year Kendall chose to channel her inner Marilyn. The model shared several photos of herself wearing a black turtleneck outfit and a curly blonde wig, captioning the post with the famous line, "Happy Birthday Mr. President."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

American actress Megan Fox's choice of Halloween costume may have broken SAG-AFTRA rules. But her look at Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill gets full marks. For the annual Casamigos Halloween party, Megan and Machine donned eerie outfits that turned out to be some of the best Halloween outfits. Dressed in a schoolgirl uniform, Fox, 37, made herself look more realistic by adding fake blood dropping from her eyes. Meanwhile, Kelly wore Beatrix "the Bride" Kiddo's yellow jumpsuit.



Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin - Adorable

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, looked cute! For the spooky day, for Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party, Hailey and Justin became The Flintstones, and they looked adorable.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker - Best

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose the perfect Halloween outfit. The couple became famous Beetlejuice characters when Kourtney, who is pregnant, wore a ruffled red wedding gown, inspired by Winona Ryder's look in the 1988 movie. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer wore a maroon tuxedo, just like Michael Keaton’s titular character. And the drummer's wig was the highlight of his look.

