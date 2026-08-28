/You star Penn Badgley returns to murder mystery with Amazon's new series: Report

Penn Badgley is stepping back into the world of secrets, suspicion and murder, but this time, he isn't playing Joe Goldberg. Following his five-season run on Netflix's You, Badgley will be reportedly taking the lead in Amazon's newly darkly comic mystery series.

Penn Badgley's upcoming show and all about his role

After saying goodbye to Joe Goldberg with the fifth and final season of You, Badgley has found his next major television role, and it once again puts him in the middle of a murder mystery. However, his new character is worlds apart from Joe. In the upcoming show, Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Badgley plays Ern Cunningham, a professional mystery writer who knows his way around fictional murders. His expertise becomes considerably more complicated when he finds himself caught up in a real-life family mystery.

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David Hemingson, known for The Holdovers and Kitchen Confidential, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Badgley and Stevenson will also executive produce the series, while Fifth Season and Made Up Stories are attached as co-producers. So far, the release date has not been announced yet.

Is Penn Badgley's upcoming show based on a novel?

The series is based on Australian author Benjamin Stevenson's murder mystery novel of the same name. The book combines traditional whodunit elements with dark humour, family dysfunction and a narrator who understands the conventions of murder mysteries. That meta quality is expected to carry into the television adaptation through Ern's profession as a mystery writer.

All about Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley is an American actor best known for playing Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl and Joe Goldberg in the thriller series You. He has also appeared in teen comedies and thrillers such as John Tucker Must Die (2006), Easy A (2010) with Emma Stone, and the financial thriller Margin Call (2011).

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