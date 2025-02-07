Actor Xolo Maridueña has addressed recent rumours that he will play the lead in Marvel’s upcoming Nova series on Disney+. Maridueña is no stranger to the superhero genre, having previously portrayed Blue Beetle in the DC Extended Universe.

Will Xolo Maridueña Join the MCU?

In an interview with That Hashtag Show, the actor responded to the casting rumours circulating online, saying: “I mean, that would be cool too,” Maridueña said. “Look, yeah, that'd be great. Shit, I’m ready for whatever work is coming my way, bro. I’ll hit up some push-ups for whoever wants me to do some.”

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Marvel to see if the speculations hold any truth.

Meanwhile, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Studios Television, Streaming, and Animation, spoke about the series, stating: “We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova. We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. We're more like a traditional studio now. We're developing more than we actually will produce.”

What We Know So Far

The Nova series will focus on Richard Rider, a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps. In the comics, Rider possesses superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength, flight, and speed.

Ed Bernero, known for his work on Criminal Minds, will be writing the series and serving as showrunner.

The series is expected to enter full production in early 2025, so further updates on the cast and plot details should be out soon.

