Who's that? Kim Kardashian's home-alone mirror selfie has a mysterious figure in the background

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a creepy photo recently that showed a mysterious figure in the background. Kim, the founder of SKIMS, shared a mirror selfie which she claimed was clicked while she was alone at her home. But the photo seems to suggest that she had company.



In the photo, Kim can be seen sporting a no-makeup look with her hair pulled up into a top knot. She is seen wearing a bubblegum pink tank dress. While the entrepreneur looks beautiful in the selfie, the background has a silhouette of a woman which seems odd.



“Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window,” Kim captioned the photo.

Fans came up with witty remarks in the comment section, with one user saying, “Looks like a colonial woman on the wing of a plane…”