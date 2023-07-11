Who's that? Kim Kardashian's home-alone mirror selfie has a mysterious figure in the background
Kim Kardashian shared a mirror selfie which she claimed was clicked while she was alone at her home. But the photo seems to suggest that she had company.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a creepy photo recently that showed a mysterious figure in the background. Kim, the founder of SKIMS, shared a mirror selfie which she claimed was clicked while she was alone at her home. But the photo seems to suggest that she had company.
In the photo, Kim can be seen sporting a no-makeup look with her hair pulled up into a top knot. She is seen wearing a bubblegum pink tank dress. While the entrepreneur looks beautiful in the selfie, the background has a silhouette of a woman which seems odd.
“Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window,” Kim captioned the photo.
Fans came up with witty remarks in the comment section, with one user saying, “Looks like a colonial woman on the wing of a plane…”
“Omg pray ! Pray ! Open every door and window in your house and repeat as for me and my house we will serve the lord !” one user said, while another wrote, “She is protecting you. She is a positive guardian."
Meanwhile, rumours surfaced a few weeks back that something romantic was brewing on between Kim and Tom Brady. Sources close to the two have refuted the rumours though. Kim and 45-year-old Tom were seen attending Michael Rubin's White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.
Kim was last in a relationship with Pete Davidson but the pair broke up after nine months of dating in 2022. She was married to rapper Kanye West for six years before they got divorced. The couple share four children together.