/Who was Anik Dutta? National Award-winning Bengali director dies after falling from terrace

Renowned Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta died at the age of 66 on Wednesday. He reportedly fell from the terrace of a multi-storey building in south Kolkata’s Hindustan Park area.

According to police officials, the director reportedly sustained severe injuries after the fall and was immediately taken to a hospital in Dhakuria. As per reports, the doctors at the hospital later declared him dead, and officers from Gariahat police station and the Kolkata Police homicide department have launched an investigation.

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How did the incident happen

Initial reports claim that Dutta had gone to visit his estranged wife at her residence in Hindustan Park shortly before the incident took place. Currently, investigators are trying to piece together the events leading up to the fall. According to ABP Ananda, a note was recovered from the terrace area and is being examined by police. It reportedly stated, "Nobody is responsible for my death, except for me."

Was Anik Dutta struggling with depression?

According to reports, the filmmaker had been dealing with depression and anxiety for a long time and was undergoing medical treatment. Officials have yet to make a formal statement on whether the case is being treated as a suicide.

Dutta’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which is expected to take place on Thursday. Family members are reportedly waiting for his daughter to arrive in Kolkata before the last rites are conducted.

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Who was Anik Dutta?

He was known for his sharp wit and socially aware storytelling. He received widespread recognition in Bengali cinema with his 2012 directorial debut Bhooter Bhabishyat, a satirical horror-comedy that went on to achieve cult status among Bengali audiences.

Over the years, he has created several notable films such as Aschorjo Prodip, Borunbabur Bondhu, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, and Bhobishyoter Bhoot.

His 2022 film Aparajito, inspired by the making of Pather Panchali by Satyajit Ray, earned him National Awards for Best Makeup and Best Production Design.