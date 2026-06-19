/Why Lagaan actress Suhasini Mulay stayed single for six decades: 'I hadn't found the right match'

Veteran actress Suhasini Mulay, widely known for her memorable roles in multiple Bollywood blockbusters, recently made headlines discussing her love story, which many found odd. Having tied the knot with renowned physicist Atul Gurtu at the age of 60, the actress revealed why she stayed single for six decades and when she finally found her special one, how her family reacted to her unconventional decision.

Suhasini Mulay on why she stayed single for 60 years

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Recently, Mulay found her true love in her 60s, and this is news that has shocked many. Years after tying the knot, the actress talked about her decision to marry and her husband, who is the most wonderful human being for her.

In conversation with Suhana Safar, Mulay shared why she stayed single for a long time. She said, "I married for the first time at the age of 60. My husband is a very well-known scientist. When he talks about science, I don't understand a thing, but he is a wonderful human being."

Suhasini Mulay Photograph: (X)

Unexpected love met on Facebook

In another conversation with Sulekha Talwalkar’s YouTube channel, the actress discussed her unconventional life choices, including marrying at 60 and dealing with trolls. The veteran star shared that she wasn’t on any social media platform until her friend introduced her to Facebook, where she created a profile for the first time. She further continued that the platform helped her find the love of her life.

“I saw Atul’s profile and thought, ‘Physicists are on Facebook too?’ He was working on the Large Hadron Collider. Since I have always been interested in science, I sent him a message asking, ‘What is LHC?' Mulay recalled.

The 75-year-old said how she got herself convinced to marry at 60 years, to which she replied, "I thought about it ki kya ab 60 saal ke umar mein, main aapni zindagi ka rukh badalna chahti hoon?" (I thought about it and asked myself, do I want to change the direction of my life?)

She further explained, "I thought kya hoga? The worst case scenario will be shaadi karenge, nahi pategi, tum tumhare raste, main aapne raste. Bina kisi gila ke, kadwahat ke. Toh, I thought shayad naa chalen (I wondered what could happen. The worst-case scenario would be that if we get married and it doesn't work out, then you go your way, and I go mine, without any resentment or bitterness.)

'God knows who will handle you'

The actress also recalled her mother's reaction to her decision. She said, "Meri maa kehti thi ki tumhare jo hath ki lagaam hai voh bahut saal pehle chodh di, kyunki nikal gayi voh. Bhagwan jaane kaun tumhe jhelega. Voh baar baar Atul se poochti thi ki are you happy? Are you okay?" (My mother used to say that she left the leash of my life many years ago because it had worn off. God knows who will handle you. She repeatedly asked Atul, "Are you happy?" "Are you okay?)

About Suhasini Mulay's marriage

Suhasini Mulay got married to Atul Gurtu, a well-known physicist and senior professor, on January 16, 2011. Having stayed single for six decades, the veteran actress married Gurtu within 75 days of meeting him and is now spending a happy married life with him.

Who is Suhasini Mulay?