/Akshay Kumar visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Welcome to the Jungle | Video goes viral

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar was spotted at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The actor's visit to the holy site comes ahead of the release of his next movie, Welcome to the Jungle.

Several videos of the actor from the pilgrimage site have gone viral across social media.

Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi ahead of Welcome to the Jungle: Video

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Kumar, wearing a white kurta pyjama, sought blessings from the goddess on Thursday (June 19). According to reports, the actor arrived in Katra, the base camp of the temple, from where the trek to the cave in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district begins.

No videos of the actor offering prayers are available, as cameras are not allowed inside the temple premises. But as per reports, he spent time inside the temple before making offerings. In the clips that are going viral, the actor can be seen walking in the shrine heavily guarded by the securuty. His presence quickly drew attention, and people at the temple gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is one of India's most visited pilgrimage sites with lakhs of devottees presence everyday. And Akshay Kumar is one of the actors who

continues to visit it time and again.

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle

Kumar is one of the film industry's busiest actors. With back-to-back projects, the actor continues to work on multiple films. And the actor's next release is Welcome to the Jungle, one of the year's most anticipated releases.

The movie that is Bollywood's biggest ensemble is packed with stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is going to be wildest film franchise and is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 26.