Who is Janaki Easwar ? Indian-origin girl performing in T20 World Cup 2022 final match

Die-hard Indian cricket fans were left devastated as the Indian cricket team got knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing the semifinal match against England. Watching the final match today will be heartwrenching for many Indians out there, but still, there is one thing that you can be proud of seeing at today's match.



A 13-year-old Indian-origin girl named Janaki Easwar is all set to give an energetic performance at today's World Cup final match. Janaki will perform alongside the Australian rock band Icehouse at the Malborne stadium.



She will share the stage with Zimbabwean-born Thando Sikwila, and together they will perform on 'Icehouse's We Can Get Together'.



Janaki became an internet sensation after participating in 'The Voice' Australia. She became the youngest participant in the history of the famous music reality show.



Easwar also shared her excitement on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Drumroll, please!" Guys, I couldn’t wait to break this news to you! I am so excited to perform with the legendary @icehouseband on 13 November 2022 at @mcg for @t20worldcup finals along with the amazing @thndo.music @mitchtambo @williambartonmusic.''

Janaki also shared a series of photos with Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting and other singers, including Iva Davies, Thando Sikwila, and Mitch Tambo.



In the slew of snaps, they are posing with a cricket bat and the World Cup trophy.



Talking about her performance with Indian Express, Janaki said, "Performing in front of a massive MCG crowd and getting broadcast to millions of people globally will be an unbelievable experience. My parents are ardent cricket fans. It is through them that I got to know the magnitude of this opportunity. I heard that the tickets are already sold out. I am looking forward to both performing and playing the game. It would have been nicer if India had played in the final, though.



Janaki is quite an avid social media user and recently she took part in the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne and Indian fashion week in Australia.



Indian connection -

Janaki's parents, Noop Divakaran and Divya Raveendran, are from Kerala's Kozhikode and have been living in Australia for the last 15 years. Janaki was born and brought up in Australia only.

Talking about her Indian family, Janaki shared, "We visit Kerala every December. I enjoy spending my time in Kozhikode with my grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles, exploring the great Malabar food. We also travel to my uncle’s place in Kochi and to Wayanad to visit my dad’s relatives. It is a lot of fun, as we have a lot of birthdays and anniversaries within the family during the December-January period. So it is a kind of big family reunion."