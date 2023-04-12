Who is Jake Bongiovi? Know Millie Bobby Brown's fiance & son of Rocker Jon Bon Jovi's net worth, age & movies

Millie Bobby Brown officially got engaged to Jake Bongiovi. He is known for his work in Sweethearts, Rockbottom, and PeopleTV. The couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram on April 11. Jake Bongiovi shared the pictures from proposal day captioned, "Forever." Millie Bobby Brown has also shared their photo on her official Instagram account, where she flaunted her diamond ring. Jake Bongiovi started dating the Stranger Things actress in 2021. Since then, the couple has shared ice cream sundaes, enjoyed romantic afternoon hikes and vacationed in Italy. They are known for their sweet PDA moments around Los Angeles and New York. Millie Bobby Brown's fiance is also Jon Bon Jovi's son. According to The Shahab, Bongiovi had an approximate net worth of around $700,000 in 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about Jake Bongiovi's age, net worth, family, dating history, movies and more.

Jake Bongiovi Age: How old is Millie Bobby Brown's fiance?

Jake was born to Job Bon Javi and Dorothea Hurley on May 7, 2002. As of now, he is 20 years old. He got engaged to the 19-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and announced the news via Instagram on April 11.

Jake Bongiovi: Father, mother & family

Jake Bongiovi's father is John Francis Bongiovi Jr, professionally known as Jon Bon Jovi. He is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor. Dorothea Hurley is Jake Bongiovi's mother. Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married for 32 years now. Jake has three siblings, Stephanie, Jesse and Romeo.

Jake Bongiovi & Millie Bobby Brown: Dating Timeline