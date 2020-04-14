White House Correspondents' Dinner rescheduled for August

The White House Correspondents' Dinner for this year has been moved to a new date owing to the coronavirus crisis.

The new date is now August 29, moving from April 25.

In the announcement, the White House Correspondents' Association statement read: "While our hearts are heavy for those that have been lost and for those still suffering during this ongoing crisis, we are hopeful for the day when we can all resume normal life. After consulting with public health and medical officials, the WHCA looks forward to honoring the first amendment and the important work of the journalists at our annual dinner on Saturday, August 29, 2020."

The Dinner will still be taken over by Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson as host with Hasan Minhaj returning to the dinner as featured entertainer.

This comes at a time when the US and rest of the world has shut theatres and all film productions, shoots have been canned due to current scenario.