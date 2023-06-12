From Hrithik Roshan to Sara Ali Khan, everyone at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding bash

Hindi film producer Madhu Mantena got married to novelist and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi on June 11 in Mumbai. The couple exchanged vows at JW Marriott in Mumbai's plush Juhu area. Madhu Mantena was married to famous celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta until 2019. Madhu Mantena’s wedding reception Sharing the happy news with her fans, Ira Trivedi posted an Instagram picture and wrote, "I'm complete now" after she and Madhu tied the knot. The couple hosted their wedding reception soon after the wedding and top Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aryan attended the bash. The bride looked beautiful in a pink and gold Kanjeevaram silk saree while the groom wore a traditional off-white dhoti and matching kurta with juttis.

Celebrities from different decades came to bless the couple. They included Aamir Khan, who was the hero in Mantena’s Ghajini, Hrithik Roshan (with Saba Azad), Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Vivek Oberoi, Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently working on the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa: The Rule, also took out time to attend the wedding. At the wedding reception, pictures of Allu Arjun sharing a hug with Hrithik Roshan have become the talk of the town. Madhu Mantena's pre-wedding celebrations Ira kickstarted the pre-wedding celebrations with a Mehendi ceremony and shared it on social media. She posted pictures of henna-designed hands and feet on her Instagram stories. Madhu and Ira have known each other for a long time. Friends and family of both Madhu and Ira attended the wedding and the reception.

Madhu Mantena has produced blockbuster movies like Ghajini, Hasee Toh Phasee, Queen, and Udta Punjab. He is currently working on Ramayana. Meanwhile, Ira Trivedi is an author, columnist, and yoga teacher. She writes both fiction and nonfiction, often on issues related to women and gender in India. Some of her works include India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century, What Would You Do to Save the World? The Great Indian Love Story and There's No Love on Wall Street.