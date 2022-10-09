'Wednesday' Trailer: Christina Ricci's returns to the franchise, Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester

Netflix has released the first trailer of the fourthcoming comedy horror series 'Wednesday' and it is full of mysteries, monsters and big cast revelations. The trailer released at New York Comic Con shows Jenna Ortega playing the lead role of Wednesday Addams, who will navigate her new life at Nevermore and unravel the mysteries occurring at the academy.

Apart from Ortega, the trailer revealed that comedian Fred Armisen will play the role of Uncle Fester. The confirmation comes after a lot of speculation and theories about who would be playing Uncle Fester in the film. Not only Uncle Fester, the trailer also confirms Christina Ricci's role in the film.

Ricci, who also starred in Barry Sonnenfeld's 90's film as Wednesday Addams' is playing the role of Nevermore Academy instructor Marilyn Thornhill. Ricci's joined the franchise in 1991 with 'The Addams Family' and then reprised her role, in 1993, with the sequel 'Addams Family Values'.

The trailer takes the audience into the world of Nevermore Academy, where everything is weird and ghostly.

At the start of the trailer, we are introduced to Catherine Zeta-Jones' characters, Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems; and others.

The eight-episode series comes from Tim Burton and will navigate Wednesday's life as ''she masters her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solves the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.''

The series will premiere on November 23 on Netflix.