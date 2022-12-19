'Wednesday' star Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals her biggest acting regret: 'I would've loved to play Bond'

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played the iconic role of Mariette in the classic '90s TV series 'The Darling Buds Of May', recently revealed that not playing James Bond on the silver screen is the biggest regret of her career spanning over three decades. Even though she was really close to making her dream come true, it couldn't materialise due to various reasons.

The Oscar-winner recently spoke to The Sun and claimed that former 007 Sean Connery even backed her to replace him as the all-action spy but for some unknown reasons, she didn't get to play Bond. Sean and Catherine reportedly became close after sharing screen space in the 1999 crime caper 'Entrapment'.

"I would have loved to have played Bond. I had such a wonderful relationship with Sean Connery - we did a movie called 'Entrapment' years ago - and he was like my elder brother, my dad, my support. I really loved him," she told The Sun on Sunday.

"I am a Bond fanatic and he said to me once, 'You would have made a great Bond, girl'. I asked, 'A Bond girl or Bond?' He went, 'Bond - girl.' I said, 'Oh my gosh, I would have loved to have played Bond!' But I think that time has passed," Catherine shared.

Catherine recently grabbed headlines for playing Morticia in the Netflix series 'Wednesday', which is a reboot of 'The Addams Family'. The series is shot by 'Batman' director Tim Burton.

Talking about her role in 'Wednesday', Catherine said, "It was a real treat because it's an iconic show and characters like Fester and Morticia are indelible, they're in our subconscious."

She added, "It's more than pop culture, really. My niece knows 'The Addams Family' and my grandmother, God bless her, she loved 'The Addams Family'. You throw in the brilliant mind of Tim Burton and a fantastic casting and I'm just thrilled it's going so well."

Catherine won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2003 for her role in the musical 'Chicago'.

