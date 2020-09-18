Watch trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui spins a web of lies in 'Serious Men'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Serious Men’ released its trailer today as the Bollywood actor plays a lower middle class man who wants his son to stand on the same pedestal as the ‘serious men’ who sit in big offices.

The Netflix film’s trailer begins with his satirical take on nepotism.

He comes up with an elaborate con that sells his son as a child genius, a mix between Ambedkar and APJ Abdul Kalam.

Based on Manu Joseph’s book by the same name, Nawazuddin is portrayed as “just another man in Mumbai, stranded in the rot of a good marriage, an unremarkable life and a dead-end job as personal assistant to an insufferable astronomer”.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the original read, “When a slum dweller spins a web of lies in pursuit of the upward mobility he has long craved, his ruse could be especially dangerous for his young son.”

Nawazuddin in a statement earlier said, “I am very excited to be a part of Netflix’s Serious Men and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after Sacred Games, and I hope that people give Ayyan Mani from Serious Men the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games.”

It is produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas Entertainment.

Watch the trailer:

‘Serious Men’ will release on October 2. It also stars Indira Tiwari, M. Nasser and Shweta Basu Prasad.