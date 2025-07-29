Superheroes have long captivated audiences with their powers and unwavering sense of justice. In the age of streaming, the genre has evolved far beyond capes and costumes. Now, superhero TV shows delve into complex themes such as identity, trauma, and sacrifice while delivering thrilling action sequences and jaw-dropping visuals. These shows stand out from others in the genre due to their innovative storytelling formats, deep character development and willingness to tackle complex themes beyond conventional heroics.

Here's a curated list of 7 must-watch superhero shows which are an all-time fan favourite, available on major streaming platforms.

The Umbrella Academy (2019)

Cast from The Umbrella Academy Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is adapted from a comic book series. It follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who reunite to prevent the apocalypse while battling their own life problems. This quirky TV show is filled with action, humour and twists. The show stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and David Castañeda.

The Flash (2022)



Streaming on: Netflix

The Flash is based on the DC Comics character, which combines superhero spectacle with time-travel twists that keep you hooked. It follows forensic scientist Barry Allen, who becomes Central City's Scarlet Speedster, fighting meta-human threats and unravelling multiverse-level mysteries. The TV show features Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle and Michael Shannon giving a thrilling ride to fans.

Invincible (2021)

Character from Invincible Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Prime Video

This American animated series offers a shockingly violent and emotional journey of a teenage hero navigating legacy, betrayal and responsibility. Mark Grayson, played by Steven Yeun, believes that his father is an Omniman, the most powerful superhero. His life changes when he uncovers his father's true identity and secrets. Invincible is a must for superhero genre fans.

The Boys (2019)



Streaming on: Prime Video

The Boys is a bit different from other TV shows and flips the superhero genre on its head. It follows a group of vigilantes known as The Boys, led by the ruthless Billy Butcher, who seek to expose and take down The Seven, a powerful and morally bankrupt superhero team managed by the mega-corporation Vought International. The show offers satire on power and dirty politics wrapped in intense action and dark humour.

Peacemaker (2022)



Streaming on: JioHotstar

This James Gunn series dives into Christopher Smith’s (John Cena) troubled past and awkward heroics. As he embarks on missions with a new team, including tech expert Economos, sarcastic Harcourt, and the mysterious Adebayo, Peacemaker is forced to confront his toxic upbringing, fragile ego and skewed ideas of heroism. The Peacemaker show is a hilarious and heartfelt spin-off from The Suicide Squad.

Ironheart (2025)

Riri Williams, Ironheart Photograph: (X)