As a new month begins, Netflix adds a variety of shows and movies to its watch list. However, many titles also leave the platform each month.

As we enter April, we've compiled a list of titles that will be leaving Netflix soon.

Fan favorites such as Scream, the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's novel It, A Quiet Place Part II, and The Nice Guys featuring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe are among the titles that will be bidding farewell.

Check out the list of every film and show leaving Netflix in April below.

IT

Released in 2017, the movie will give you chills, no matter how many times you watch it. The movie is set in the town of Derry, Maine, where children begin to disappear. To find the missing children, a group of young kids makes a plan to fight the evil clown named Pennywise.

Scream

Set 25 years after a spree of brutal murders that shocked the town of Woodsboro, California, the 2022 movie has a new ghostface, who is again targeting teens. To stop the killings, the old friends reunite.

Minions

The 2015 movie is a prequel to Despicable Me and the third installment overall in the Despicable Me franchise. The synopsis of the movie reads,'' Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart, and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill.''

Hereditary

If you are a fan of horror movies, then you can't miss this film. Directed by Ari Aster, the movie follows a grieving family after the death of their mother. However, soon they start witnessing sinister activities.

The Nice Guys

The 2016 neo-noir action comedy film stars Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as two tough guys who are investigating the mysterious death of an adult film star in Los Angeles.

The Godfather

All the cinemagoers who love re-watching the cult-classic, The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola's iconic gangster movie starring Al Pacino is set to leave the platform on April 14.

The first installment in The Godfather trilogy revolves around the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando) and his youngest son, Michael Corleone (Pacino).

A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt's starrer is a sequel to 2018's hit film of the same name. The movie revolves around Blunt's character of Evelyn Abbott, who is taking care of her children in a post-apocalyptic worldwhere monsters are roaming freely.