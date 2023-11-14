WATCH | Taylor Swift's endearing reaction to record-breaking Grammy noms

Taylor Swift is no stranger to success, but her recent reaction to six GRAMMY nominations for her album Midnights in 2024 was nothing short of endearing. The 33-year-old singer achieved a new milestone, breaking records previously held by some of the industry's top musicians, including herself.

During her performance in Argentina as part of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift took a moment to express her gratitude to her fans and share the exciting news. Holding up six fingers to represent her six Grammy nominations, she couldn't hide her joy and even broke into a happy dance at her piano.

Swift's nominations for the upcoming Grammy Awards include Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Anti-Hero," and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for "Karma," a collaboration with Ice Spice.

Watch Taylor Swift's reaction below: HER REACTION TO BEING NOMINATED FOR SIX GRAMMYS WAS SO CUTE

Of particular note is Swift's Song of the Year nomination, which makes her the first songwriter in Grammy history to accumulate seven nominations in this category. She previously shared the top status, with six nominations each, with legendary artists like Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie. Notably, despite her past nominations, she has never won in this category.

In the Record of the Year category, Swift has earned her first five nominations for solo recordings, a feat not seen since Frank Sinatra. Her previous nominations in this category included songs like "You Belong With Me," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Shake It Off," and "Blank Space." However, she is yet to secure a win in this category.