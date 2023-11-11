Grammy Awards 2024: Women dominate nomination list; check out full list here

Grammys 2024 will be all about girl power. The nominees of the upcoming award show, which honours musicians from across the world, were announced on Friday and it has female musicians dominating almost all categories. Sza scooped the most chances for gold with nine nods and superstars Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish dominated across the categories.



Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and the rock supergroup boygenius are also strong contenders for the awards will be held on February 4. Music from the blockbuster film Barbie too is likely to sweep the awards this time around.

SZA -- the acerbic, R&B risk-taker whose layered tales of romance earned popularity with her debut "Ctrl" in 2017 and saw her top the charts again with 2022's "SOS". The artist is poised to reign over Grammys 2024, with nominations spanning the categories.



Here is the full list of nominees of Grammy Awards 2024: