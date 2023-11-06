WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video will leave you aghast, Amitabh Bachchan asks for legal action

Artificial Intelligence is at again! A new deepfake video is now trending and for all the wrong reasons. Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video has become possibly the most-watched video of the day as it shows a woman, wearing a black outfit entering a lift. What’s concerning is that the video is completely morphed. Rashmika’s face has been morphed into another woman’s face who is seen wearing an outfit with a plunging neckline and posing for a photo.

As the video became viral, netizens questioned what this could mean for all kinds of news items since it's so easy to morph images and question the authenticity of any information on the net. As users asked for some sort of scrutiny, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan reposted the video and said, "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

Watch the Deepfake viral video here: yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023 × The woman in the original video is a British-Indian woman Zara Patel, who has a massive following on social media. The video was posted by Zara on October 9. The video has been edited in such a way that it's difficult to make out that it's “fake”.

The Animal actress, Rashmika, is yet to react to this.