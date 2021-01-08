Watch 'KGF Chapter Two' teaser: Yash and Sanjay Dutt lock horns

Makers of ‘KGF: Chapter Two’ have finally released the teaser of their much-anticipated film starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles.

The teaser incidentally arrived on Yash’s birthday eve on Thursday.

The two-minute-long teaser has scenes of Raveena Tandon too apart from the other actors.

The ‘KGF: Chapter Two’ is sequel to Yash’s 2018 film ‘KGF: Chapter 1’. The actor is seen reprising his role as Rocky who is adamant about fulfilling the promise he made to his dying mother, that he won't die poor.

Sanjay Dutt stars as Adheera, Rocky's nemesis while Raveena Tandon is playing the role of Ramika Sen, a powerful political leader. At the end of the teaser, Rocky can be seen single-handedly taking down his enemies with the help of a machine gun.

Watch the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2: