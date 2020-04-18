Watch: Kangana Ranaut defends Rangoli Chandel, asks govt to 'demolish' Twitter in India

Kangana Ranaut has come to her sister Rangoli Chandel's defence after Twitter suspended her account.



In a new video shared by her team on her official Instagram account, Kangana says that they have been falsely accused by Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti of calling for a genocide against Muslims. Kangana said if any such tweet is found, she and her sister would personally apologise.

Twitter suspended Rangoli's account on Thursday after she posted a controversial tweet regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident which many felt targeted the Muslim community.



Kangana's video was shared by her team on Instagram. "#KanganaRanaut address the controversy around #RangoliChandel's tweet, and why freedom of speech is important in a democracy." they captioned the video.

TIn the video the actress asked the Indian government to shut down Twitter in the country, and that India should start its own social media platform.

Kangana also talked about wrestler Babita Phogat, who faced backlash for her hate tweet against a group and requested the government to provide security for her.



Kangana along with her family is currently in Manali amid the nationwide lockdown.