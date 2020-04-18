'Four More Shots Please Season 2' review: The girls grow up

There's a lot to like in the second season of Amazon Prime's 'Four More Shots Please'. The series has the famous four back, bonding over shots, men, love, sex and miseries of life. Season 2 picks up four months from where the first season ended. Umang(Bani J), Kavya (Kirti Kulhari) and Damini(Sayani Gupta) head to Istanbul to save their fourth friend Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo) who has had a meltdown while travelling all across Europe.

The girls haven't spoken to each other since their last big fight four months ago, but for old times sake, they rush to save their girl-dressed in their designer, glamorous best of course. In Istanbul, after retrieving Siddhi from a 'nanga man', the four quickly kiss and makeup and enjoy a mini-vacation in Istanbul. When they head back, their personal issues still loom large and the girls decide to take them head-on, promising to watch each other's back.

Single mother Kavya has to deal with a doting toy-boy who has already a thought of a future with her. Umang is still in love with her ex superstar girlfriend (Lisa Ray) who has since then sought help for her mental health. Siddhi is tried of traveling on her mother's money and now wants to have a proper profession and make amends to her relationship with her father and Damini is all set to publish a book on a dead (murdered?) judge even as she enjoys a no string attached relationship with her gynecologist (Milind Soman).

What works

It's always good to watch women telling women's stories. Written by Devika Bhagat and directed by veteran Nupur Asthana, 'Four More Shots Please' understands to a great extend the pulse of female bonding and avoids putting women in cliched boxes.

From self-love, to same-sex marriage to discovering one's calling, the girls grow up and take charge of their lives. While the first season too attempted to address similar issues, in the second season, these issues are far more defined and implemented.

Bani J and Lisa Ray's love track is handled sensitively keeping in mind to never make it over the top. I found their track the most engaging followed by Gagroo's journey of self discovery where a SOBO brat finds her calling in comedy and understands the importance of self-love. Both Gagroo and Bani J are the most effective in their parts- showing the vulnerability that comes with being in love, the insecurities of being plus-sized and more. The two actresses completely shine in their roles. Kirti Kulhari shows parks but unfortunately, her character's arch is so limited that she doesn't have much to do.

What doesn't work

A lot of Gagroo's initial insecurities seem out of the blue much like Kulhari's character who is never sure of what she wants in life. Sayani Gupta, as the fearless Damini also falters because of a weak character. Because it is about women, there are a lot of moments that seemed to tick the boxes much like the first one. So there are conversations about sexist bosses who for no real reason target the women, talk about using a tampon- which seemed to have been forcefully included in the narrative, and even some of the initial war of words between Gagroro and Prabal Punjabi's characters. The two play stand up comedians, but jokes are not funny neither is there any chemistry between them.

Ultimately, the problems that most of these women are facing are extremely first world and one can't overlook the fact that the season looks at urban women and their problems through tinted glasses.

There are men too...

....and very gorgeous men if I may add. Milind Soman and Prateik Babbar reprise their characters from Season 1 as Damini's love interests. There is Prabal Punjabi who is delightful as the struggling stand-up comedian. Pity that his and Garoo's onscreen chemistry doesn't do much to the story. On the other hand, Samir Kochar and Kirti Kulhari make for a very hot couple. Their office romance adds the oomph in this season.

Final verdict

Season 2 of 'Four More Shots Please' is your guilty-pleasure this lockdown season. And it is better directed than the first season. A lot of the times you might wonder why the women are always so immaculately dressed all the time and why are their problems so first world. But some hilarious moments courtesy Gagroo, some genuine heart-to-heart conversation between the girls, gorgeous locales like Udaipur and Istanbul make this for an easy binge-watch.