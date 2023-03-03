Watch| Chris Brown shockingly throws fan's phone into the crowd, here's what happened

Chris Rock has just gotten embroiled in yet another controversy. The rapper recently become the talk of the internet after he shockingly threw the phone of a concertgoer into the crowd while he was performing on the stage.

Brown is curruntly on his Europe tour and is performing in several cities including Berlin, Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam among others. The shocking incident took place during his Berlin gig when he generously called a fan onto the stage, as per Page Six.

The video, which has been rapidly shared on social media, shows Rock performing his single 'Take You Down' when he invited a lucky female fan to join him on the stage.

So, instead of living the moment or focusing on Brown, the woman quickly took out her phone to film the entire moment. At first, Brown can be seen patiently taking the phone out of her hand and keeping it away. However, what irritated Chris more was when she again took the phone and started filming again, while he was dancing around her.

After being ignored, Chris in no time snatched the phone and threw it away.

Watch the viral video here:

Chris Brown tosses a fan's phone, for being on it while on stage with him.. but let's us know she got it back

The weird drama quickly went viral on social media, with some people defending Brown, while others slammed the controversial singer.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote,'' Listen, I agree that sometimes we all need to be able to put our phones down and enjoy the moment… but that’s not Chris Brown's or anyone else’s decision to make.''

The girl who had her phone thrown into the audience by Chris Brown during Take Me Down because she wouldn't put it away, got her phone back at the end of the night. We stan a happy ending.

“It is impossible to defend chris brown he just keeps doing stuff 😭,” another wrote.