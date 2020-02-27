Watch: Britney Spears shares video of the exact moment she broke her foot

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Feb 27, 2020, 11.50 AM(IST)

Britney Spears Photograph:( Instagram )

In the video, you will see Britney dancing wearing a yellow sports bra with black shorts.

Singer Britney Spears shared a video in which she is giving a close look at her injury.

The singer on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a video showing a moment her leg got broken.

Along with the video, she captioned, ''I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here  ….. sorry, it’s kind of loud !!!!!''.  

In the video, you will see Britney dancing wearing a yellow sports bra with black shorts, at the end of the video her foot cracks and falls to the floor holding her foot.

Earlier her boyfriend Sam Asghari shared the news of her broken foot.

She is now busy vacationing from where she has been sharing images on her Instagram account.

