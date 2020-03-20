Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & other B-Town stars urge fans to win #waragainstvirus

While we have been seeing individual videos of actors and celebs around the world trying to educate fans about taking precautions and self isolating to “flatten the curve” so as to restrict the spread of coronavirus, Bollywood actors have too come forward with a special message.

As part of the Maharashtra Government's initiative, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared this video on his social media, appealing everyone to be safe during these trying times.

The video features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khuranna. It is made by Rohit Shetty Picturez on behalf of the chief minister.

Through the clip, the actors are seen giving important advice to citizens on how to tackle coronavirus like washing hands regularly, covering face while sneezing and other such things.

Mumbai has been ordered to go into a complete lockdown of all non-essential shops and offices in Mumbai, MMR region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur on Friday. The CM further added that all offices will have to work from home, and if that is not possible then they will have to shut their offices.

Watch the video here: