Watch: Adele sobs in a shocking new video as she postpones Las Vegas concert due to COVId-19

Grammy-winning singer Adele sobbed in a new video as she announced to her fans that she was postponing Las Vegas residency amid rise in COVID-19 cases.



The concerts were originally scheduled to begin on Friday. Taking to her Instagram page, Adele posted a tearful video and updated her fans about the new development.



"I tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid," she said in the clip.



Adele revealed that half of her team has tested positive for COVID-19."'I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said.



"Half my crew, half my team is down with Covid. They still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted," she added.

The singer also apologised to her fans for the last-minute changes. "Sorry, it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time. And I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone who travelled, again. It's been impossible. We've been up against so much, and it just ain't ready. I`m really sorry," she said.



Adele had first announced the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2021.



Some of the fans have expressed anger over the last-minute cancellation. Many had flown to Vegas from all over the world to attend her concert which was to take place on Friday. Fans had paid between $85 and $12,000 for a ticket. Price even increased up to $30,000 at the black market.



There is no word on when the makers plan to reschedule the event and how they plan to return the ticket cost if the it gets cancelled completely.