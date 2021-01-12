'WandaVision': Recap of Scarlet Witch and Vision's Marvel adventures before the series

‘WandVision’ is set to premiere on January 15 on Disney+Hotstar, marking Marvel’s first foray into TV series with its MCU’s main characters. While fans have loved previous outings based on the superheroes' world like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. it’ll be the first for the fans to experience direct connections and true crossovers with the timeline.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their respective film roles as Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision. WandaVision will directly tee up at least one upcoming movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, marking the start of MCU Phase 4.

Here is a quick recap of Wanda and Vison’s adventures throughout the MCU.



Captain America: The First Avenger.





Wanda’s first official appearance comes during the mid-credits scene of Captain America: The First Avenger. She was seen using her telekinetic abilities to levitate some blocks before making them explode.

Avengers: Age of Ultron





Wanda and her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who both got their powers through Hydra experiments with the Mind Stone, started off as the villains in Avengers: Age of Ultron, siding with the sadistic AI Ultron to get revenge on Tony Stark, who they blame for killing their parents after one of his company’s weapons collapsed their home. However, they amend their actions when they discover that Ultron plans to destroy the world. In the process Pietro (Silversurfer) loses his life in the film, leaving Wanda wretched.

Vision was originally created by Ultron to serve as his final physical form, but the Avengers steal the body before the transfer can be made. Using a copy of J.A.R.V.I.S. — Iron Man’s AI (voiced by Bettany in all three Iron Man films and the first Avengers) — and the Mind Stone, they bring Vision to life as his own being, and he agrees to help the Avengers fight Ultron. After the battle, both Vision and Wanda join the Avengers.



Captain America: Civil War





Wanda and Vision relationship blossoms in the Civil War, as the two bonds over their shared power source. However, after the United Nations passes a law forcing superhumans to register with the government, the two find themselves on opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. Vision agrees with Iron Man that the heroes need to be put in check, Wanda refuses to register and sides with Captain America, who does not trust the government’s ability. The team is quickly split in half and ends up clashing in Captain America: Civil War. Later, Wanda is captured by Iron Man and confined to the superhuman prison (the Raft) but is later freed by Captain America and goes on the run. Vision, meanwhile, stays with the remaining Avengers.

Avengers: Endgame

Two years after Civil War, Wanda and Vision’s friendship transitions into a full romance. However, seeing as Scarlet Witch is still on the run, the two are forced to meet in secret. During one of their getaways, the heroes are attacked by the intergalactic Titan Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) invading forces, who are after the Mind Stone. With a little help from Captain America, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Falcon (Anthony Mackie), the team repels the Black Order and heads to Wakanda, the home of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), to surgically remove the Mind Stone from Vision so they can destroy it.

Thanos eventually locates Vision and attacks the African nation before the surgery is complete, defeating the Avengers one by one. With no other options, Wanda is forced to destroy the Mind Stone while it is still sealed in Vision’s head, killing him in the process. But Thanos then uses the Time Stone to bring Vision back to life, only to kill him again by ripping the Mind Stone from his skull. With all six Infinity Stones, Thanos snaps half of all life out of existence, including Scarlet Witch.



Avengers: Infinity War

By borrowing the Infinity Stones from points in time in the past, the Avengers who survived the Snap brought everyone who was wiped from existence back to life, including Scarlet Witch. In the final battle, she fights Thanos one-on-one, nearly killing him.



Wanda attends Tony’s funeral, while also mourning the loss of Vision.