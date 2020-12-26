WandaVision: Marvel debuts new teaser featuring trippy suburb

Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the release of WandaVision, the series which will end the drought of MCU.



A new minute-long trailer debuted online recently, giving fans a closer look at the trippy suburb Westview that Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are calling home in the series.



But even as they try to "fit in" to their new lifestyle, it soon becomes clear that things aren't as they seem.





As Wanda and Vision roll with the weird punches (and trust, things get weird!), they're shown throughout the decades in love, getting engaged, having babies, dancing in their living room, and living the perfect lives together.



But when their nosy neighbour Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) comes calling, things get even weirder as their 'perfect' sitcom reality starts to glitch.

Also seen in the trailer is the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and former FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). Earlier, the first trailer of the show made a record for being watched a record number of times over 24 hours. WandaVision debuts Jan. 15 on Disney+.