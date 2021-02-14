WandaVision makes it to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 in its debut week

The first Marvel series on Disney+ gave the streaming service another entry in Nielsen’s weekly rankings.

According to The Hollywood reporter, 'WandaVision's debut finished sixth among original shows on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+ for the week of January 11-17 in terms of total viewing time. It also gave Disney+ two entries in the top 10 originals, where it joined 'The Mandalorian', for the first time.

Viewers watched 434 million minutes’ worth of WandaVision’s first two episodes, which ran for 30 and 37 minutes. That equates to about 6.48 million complete plays of the two episodes.

Bridgerton reclaimed the No. 1 spot in minutes viewed, while the prior week’s top show, Cobra Kai, slipped one spot to second. Night Stalker had the biggest debut of the week in total minutes.

Netflix’s Outside the Wire premiered at No. 1 among movies, displacing Soul on Disney+. Amazon’s awards contender One Night in Miami ranked fifth among movies, and Hulu made its first appearance in any of the top 10 lists, gathering 106 million minutes of viewing time for the 2010 movie Killers.

Streaming platforms contend Nielsen’s methodology doesn’t capture the full scope of viewing on devices other than TV sets. Nielsen also only measures U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only includes Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings.