Viral video: Pawan Kalyan helps a police officer from getting trampled by a mob

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan recently was seen rescuing a police officer from being trampled by a mob in Hyderabad. The huge crowd had gathered on Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Power Star who was out for work in the city. Considering his superstardom, the actor was surrounded by security. There were also police officials deployed to manage the crowd.



A video of the incident is doing the rounds of the internet and shows the crowd getting out of hand. As the mob grew closer, the police officer fell down.



Kalyan was quick to think on his feet. In a video shared by trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Pawan stopped his entourage, helped the officer get up and ensured he was okay before he proceeded to his destination. The video has since gone viral.

Fans praised Kalyan for his gesture and timely intervention. “Big big salute Anna," a fan wrote. “The Leader Pawan Kalyan," added another.



On the work front, the actor has few films lined up for release, including OG with Emraan Hashmi, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

