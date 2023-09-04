Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple with family post release of Kushi

Actor Vijay Deverakonda visited the Yadadri Temple in Telangana with his family after the success of his movie Kushi. Taking to Instagram, Mythri movie makers shared pictures from his visit and captioned it, “The man of the hour, @TheDeverakonda along with his family and team #Kushi took divine blessings at the Yadadri Temple after scoring a BLOCKBUSTER.”

Vijay can be seen dressed in traditional wear. He completed his look with a kurta and a lungi. He was seen offering prayers at the temple.

Vijay is celebrating the success of his latest release, Kushi which stars him alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film offers romantic pairing between Vijay and Samantha as they discover love for each other in Kashmir. But their love tale quickly turns as their families get involved to make them apart. But to prove their families wrong, Samantha and Vijay’s characters unite, marry, and embark on a journey.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi was released in theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.

Post this, Vijay will also be seen with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film, which is tentatively titled VD 12. Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.