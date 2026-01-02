/Vijay Devarakonda's Kingdom 2 shelved? Producer Naga Vamsi reveals about future of sequel

This might be bad news for fans of Vijay Devarakonda! A report has emerged that the actor's sequel to Kingdom has been shelved. In addition, producer Naga Vamsi has revealed the future of the franchise. The original film was helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and was released in 2025. Let's delve in to know more.

What did producer Naga Vamsi reveal about Kingdom 2?

According to a report by Idlebrain, producer Naga Vamsi has reacted to the ongoing rumours of Kingdom 2. He stated, "Yeah, there is no Kingdom 2. There is no point in talking about it, other than hurting Gowtam."

However, Naga Vamsi said that he will be collaborating with Gowtam for another project. “But yeah, we will collaborate with Gowtam. He is doing a different film now. After that we will do a film,” Naga Vamsi said.

All about Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda stars as Suriya, a police officer who is sent to infiltrate a smuggling ring that has close ties to his brother Siva, a wanted criminal. As Suriya becomes more and more ingratiated into the gang, the lines between his mission and his new life begin to collide. The movie is a joint venture produced by Sai Soujanya's Sithara Entertainment, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Creations and was made on a reported budget of 100 crores ($11.5 million).

Kingdom began production in June 2023 in Hyderabad and wrapped in March 2025. The project went through delays due to Vijay Deverakonda's busy schedule and an injury he suffered on set. Kingdom was initially scheduled to release on March 28, 2025, but was pushed back due to production delays and rescheduled for May 2025, which was changed due to the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The movie was then scheduled to hit the big screen on July 4, 2025 but was pushed back to July 31, 2025.