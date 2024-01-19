Vh1 Supersonic 2024 artist line-up: Adam Beyer, King, Yotto to perform

Calling out to all Gen-Zers, Millennials, music fanatics and pop culture enthusiasts: Get ready for the experience of a lifetime with Vh1 Supersonic.

India’s first and biggest multi-genre festival is coming back with a bang with the best music, lifestyle, art, and food - this time, with a 9x high! The much-anticipated festival has been acing all these years by filling the gap between techno and EDM music with over 10+ more genres, unlike any other music festival in India!

The festival curators have unveiled its star-studded line-up including top names from across the globe, such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary. Legends like 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr. Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots and Sanyas-I will also be nailing that Reggae Corner, we all know and love!

Be there, be free these 3 days, across 5 stages, along with artists who are making their debut at Vh1 Supersonic and India for the first time, LIVE at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, on 16th, 17th and 18 February 2024!

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Headliner, Major Lazer Soundsystem, said, "India is a special place to us, so we are thrilled to be back at Vh1 Supersonic this year with some amazing sets planned. With each tour that we do in India, it's always exciting to connect with more and more people and watch our fan base grow."

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 will encompass 5 spectacular stages dedicated to multiple moods. The Main Stage will offer attendees the main headliners of the festival along with the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop! Ardent LIVE music fans can get their dose of their favourite LIVE artists. The ultimate Techno and Dance music lovers can head directly to the Budx Spectrum Stage (along with their sunglasses). The Reggae Corner will pack a musical punch in its dedicated space curated for Reggae enthusiasts.

Making it a festival within a festival, Vh1 Supersonic will be back with 80+ specially curated Fashion brands & an art showcase at the Superflea which will be curated by All You Can Street! This will be topped with the best of F&B partners, flea areas & art installations across the festival.