Kanye West shocks fans as he gets $850,000 titanium teeth

Kanye West is at it again! The rapper teased a new set of dentures and his social media followers couldn’t believe what they saw.

Titanium teeth for Kanye West?

Kanye West teased a new set of dentures made of titanium. He shared an Instagram story of the latest addition to his mouth as he wrote that it was heavily inspired by James Bond’s iconic villain, Jaws. The new titanium dentures have reportedly been done exclusively for Kanye and cost $850,000.

In the Instagram story, he compared himself to the iconic character from The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

According to several reports, the new dentures are a result of cosmetic surgery by Dr Thomas Connelly, a dentist in Beverly Hills, and Naoki Hayashi, a master dental technician. Speaking to Daily Mail, Connelly said, “It was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

This is not the first time that Kanye has altered the way his teeth look. Previously in 2010, he claimed that he had his entire bottom row of teeth removed and replaced with diamond and gold implants. He had flaunted the same on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On the show, he had said, “I just thought that diamonds were cooler.”

Daughter North West got diamond grills

Meanwhile, not only Kanye but his first-born daughter North West also debuted diamond teeth as she posted a photo on social media and called it "random" while posing with diamond grills on her bottom set of teeth. North shared a new snap on her joint TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian.

See North West's pic here: