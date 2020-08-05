Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests COVID positive; says ‘I’m Alright’ in video

Amid reports that he has been hospitalised in Chennai after having tested positive for Covid-19, 74-year old playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam shared a video on his Facebook page confirming the same.

The veteran singer who has over 40,000 songs to his credit in over 16 Indian languages has stated in the video message that his is a mild case of Covid. He added that the decision to get hospitalised was only for resting, recuperating comfortably, while avoiding risk to his family.

“Last 2-3 days I’ve been having some discomfort - chest congestion, phlegm, cold and fever on and off. I didn’t have any other problem, but I didn’t take it easy, went to the hospital and got checked. They said it is a very mild positive of Corona and you can stay home and self quarantine while taking medications” he is seen saying in the video.

Posted by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam on Tuesday, 4 August 2020

However, he smilingly adds that he didn’t want to home quarantine, as it was very tough while having his family at home, who would be too concerned to leave him alone.

The Padma Bhushan awardee and multiple national award winner assured friends and fans that he was in good health and as receiving the best care, urging them to not worry. “Please don’t bother to call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except for cold and fever (which has subsided). In two days I will be discharged and back home. Thanks for the concern” he signed off.

Also known fondly as SPB or Balu, he has contributed as a playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, film producer predominantly in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

