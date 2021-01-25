Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wedding: Ranveer, Priyanka & other celebs congratulate newlyweds

Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony at Alibaug. As the wedding was an intimate ceremony and was attended by close friends and family only.

Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s lavish wedding ceremony



After the wedding, Varun shared their first picture with the caption “Life long love just became official,” followed by heart emoji. and soon, many celebs and fans started pouring in warm wishes for the couple.



Varun co-star Anushka Sharma wrote in Varun's comments section on Instagram, "Congratulations VD and Natasha...wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness."

Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram story and wished the couple, ''Congratulations @varundvn @natashadalal88. Wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness!” PeeCee wrote, followed by heart emojis.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: A look at their 'old-school' lovestory



Parineeti Chopra too shared their picture and wrote, ''Congrats VD and Natasha!! 💕 Sooo happy for the both of you 💕💕 @Varun_dvn #NatashaDalal''.

Shahid Kapoor took to the comments section and congratulated the couple and their families. His comment read, “Many congratulations to both families. God Bless. And welcome to the dark side,” adding a laughing and ghost emoji.



Karan Johar who attended the wedding wrote a heart-felt message, ''I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you.''

Kiara Advani shared their picture on her Instagram story and wrote, ''Jug Jug Jiyo, wishing you both lifetime of love and happiness''. Anil Kapoor too wished the couple.