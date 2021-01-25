Bollywood star Varun Dhawan marries designer Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony 

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is officially off the market. The actor married his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal in Alibaug, Maharashtra on Sunday evening. The ceremony was an intimate one with only a handful people as part of the guest list. Owing to the pandemic, the guest list was reportedly kept 50 people.



The festivities began on Friday but the venue had a strict 'no-phones' policy and hence no photos of the celebrations made it to social media over the weekend. The press that had gathered outside the venue only managed to catch a glimpse of stars who arrived for the wedding on Saturday and Sunday.



On Sunday night, shortly after the ceremony got over, Varun took to his Instagram page to share two breathtaking photos of his bride and him. He captioned the images as, "Life long love just became official."

Varun and Natasha looked like a perfect couple in shades of ivory. The newlyweds stepped out of the venue post ceremony for a brief photo-op which sent the paparazzi into a tizzy.



Natasha looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra wedding ensemble while Varun wore a Kunal Rawal creation.

Filmmaker Karan Johar who had launched Varun Dhawan in 'Student Of The Year' in 2012, wrote an emotional note congratulating the couple.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Parineei Chopra and others too poured wishes for the newlyweds