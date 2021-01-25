Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s lavish wedding ceremony

Karan Johar pens heartfelt note

Only a few members from the B-town took part in the wedding, and Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar were among the attendees. After the wedding, Johar took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with the groom, and penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds. “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally.”

Extending his warm wishes and love to the newlyweds, Karan concluded, “My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ….love you.” he wrote.

(Photograph:Twitter)