Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s lavish wedding ceremony

After much anticipation, Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. Varun Dhawan shared the very first snapshot, shortly after the ceremony got over. Varun took to his Instagram page to share two breathtaking photos of his bride and him. ''Life long love just became official.", He wrote in the caption.
The pictures showed both of the smiling at their mandap. While Varun chose to wear an ivory and gold Manish Malhotra sherwani with a blue dupatta for the wedding, Dalal looked stunning in a heavily embroidered cream-colored lehenga. At the back, Varun parents Karuna and David Dawan celebrated the big moment by showering the newly-weds with rose petals.
After the wedding was over, the newlyweds came out and greeted the paparazzi outside their wedding venue.
The wedding had a strict 'no-phones' policy and hence no photos of the celebrations made it to social media over the weekend. But from the event, the only picture that went viral was of Varun with his boy-gang and showed Dhawan having a fun with his best mates at his wedding in Alibaug.
The ceremony was an intimate one with only a handful people as part of the guest list. Owing to the pandemic, the guest list was reportedly kept to 50 people.
Karan Johar pens heartfelt note
Only a few members from the B-town took part in the wedding, and Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar were among the attendees. After the wedding, Johar took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with the groom, and penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds. “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally.”
Extending his warm wishes and love to the newlyweds, Karan concluded, “My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ….love you.” he wrote.