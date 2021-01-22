Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: A look at their 'old-school' lovestory

Basketball court

Varun Dhawan opened up about his cute bond with his ladylove in many interviews. The actor shared the exact moment when he fell in love with Natasha, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the 11th or 12th grade. We were very close friends,” he told.



“She was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he said.



(Photograph:Twitter)