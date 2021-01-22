Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: A look at their 'old-school' lovestory

Varun and Natasha have known each other from their school days and have studied together till the 12th grade. The couple remained friends for several years before they started dating.
Basketball court
Varun Dhawan opened up about his cute bond with his ladylove in many interviews. The actor shared the exact moment when he fell in love with Natasha, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the 11th or 12th grade. We were very close friends,” he told.
“She was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he said.
Rejected him thrice
Dhawan who was in love with Natasha from the basketball court shared how earlier, she was not very interested in dating him and rejected Varun three-four times before finally saying yes!
Making it official
Varun Dhawan first time publicly acknowledged that he is dating Dalal when he posted a photo of himself on her birthday in 2019, and later on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan', he first time opened about his wedding plans, "Where I and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality." he said.
Who is Natasha Dalal ?
Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer. She runs her own brand, Natasha Dalal Label that specialises in bridal and wedding wear. Natasha studied fashion designing from Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York and after returning from there, in 2013 she launched her own design house.
Natasha belongs to a wealthy business class family. Her father Rajesh Dalal is a businessman and her mother, Gauri Dalal is a homemaker.