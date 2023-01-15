USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022 on Sunday. India's Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the coveted Miss Universe title in 2021, crowned Gabriel in the glitzy ceremony hosted at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Gabriel, who is a fashion designer and a model, also made history as she's the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.

Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela was the first runner-up, and Andréna Martnez of the Dominican Republic was the second runner-up.