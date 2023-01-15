Meet R’Bonney Gabriel, the new Miss Universe 2022 - see pics!

| Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Meet the new Miss Universe! R'Bonney Gabriel won the coveted title at the 71st Miss Universe pageant held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Gabrial, who is a fashion designer and the founder of an eco-friendly clothing line, beat more than 84 contestants from around the globe to win the prestigious crown. R'Bonney Gabriel won the crown for the USA after a gap of 12 long years. Olivia Culpo was the last American to win Miss Universe in 2012. As R'Bonney takes the crown worth a $5.58 million home, here we bring you every little detail about the new beauty queen and some breathtaking pictures from the glitzy ceremony. Scroll down and take a look.

Meet the new Miss Universe

R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022. India's Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the Miss Universe 2021 title, crowned Gabriel in the glitzy ceremony hosted at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



(Photograph: Twitter )

fashion designer

R’Bonney, the Texas native, runs her own eco-friendly clothing line, R’Bonney Nola. As per the Miss Universe official site, she's an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor with an excitement for life. She attributes her opportunistic outlook to her upbringing immersed in the arts, sports, and travel. As a high-school volleyball player who pivoted to fashion, she quickly fell in love with constructing designs with fabrics and textiles at the young age of 15.'' R’Bonney is the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks, a Houston based non-profit design house that is dedicated to using “Fashion As A Force For Good” through sustainability and community impact.

(Photograph: Twitter )

The runner ups

The 28-year-old fashion designer become the first Filipino American to win Miss USA last year. Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela was the first runner-up, and Andréna Martnez of the Dominican Republic was the second runner-up.

(Photograph: Twitter )

All things sparkly (452571)

R'Bonney Gabriel stole the show with her sparkly gown. Gabriel finished the competition in a blue and black glittery cut-out dark gown. Her body-fitting dress featured fringes at the bottom and heavily embroidered shoulders. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings and platform heels. Matching her bold outfit, her makeup added more glam to her look.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Filipino American roots

Born and brought up in Houston, Texas, Gabriel's father, Remigio Bonzon "R. Bon" Gabriel, is a Filipino, and her mother, Dana Walker, is American. Last year, she made history as she become the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.



(Photograph: Twitter )

A transformational leader

R'Bonney beat more than 86 contestants from around the globe in the glitzy ceremony hosted at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the final round, R'Bonney won the hearts of the jury with her empowering question. She was asked: “If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?” Answering to this, The Texas native said that she will use her title to become a “transformational leader.” ''As a very passionate designer I’ve been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I’m cutting down on pollution through recycled materials. When I make my clothing. I do sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence.”

(Photograph: Twitter )