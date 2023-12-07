Unveiling Kanye West-Taylor Swift-Kim Kardashian saga: A comprehensive summary

Taylor Swift, recently crowned Time's Person of the Year, has finally offered her perspective on a protracted saga involving herself, rapper Kanye West and West's ex-wife and TV personality Kim Kardashian. She told TIME magazine, "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me. I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life," she added.

Here is the explanation of the whole saga.

Let's go back to 2009, when Kanye famously interrupted Swift's Best Female Video acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards of that year, claiming Beyoncé should have won.

Public opinion swirled, making it one of pop culture's most infamous moments. In 2015, a glimmer of reconciliation emerged when Swift graciously presented West with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Yet, the calm was short-lived as 2016 unleashed West's "Famous," a track adorned with explicit lyrics targeting Swift.

The controversy peaked when Swift's representatives revealed her resistance to the song's misogynistic undertones, coupled with her ignorance of the damning phrase, "I made that bitch famous."

The story took a scandalous turn when Kim Kardashian unleashed snippets of a phone call, seemingly showcasing Swift's approval of the contentious lyrics. Overnight, Swift transformed into a symbol of deceit—a 'snake' in the eyes of the public. However, the tables turned in 2020 with the leak of a 25-minute phone call from 2016. The audio exposed West revising the infamous line to a more palatable "I made her famous," offering Swift a vindicating twist in the ongoing drama. In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Swift laid bare the profound toll on her mental health, characterising the episode as a "fully manufactured frame job" orchestrated by Kim Kardashian. The fallout resonated deeply, pushing Swift into uncharted psychological territory. She withdrew from public life, relocated to a foreign country, and distanced herself from those she once trusted.

Kim Kardashian, responding on Twitter in 2020, accused Swift of resurrecting an old exchange for self-serving purposes. Kardashian clarified that Kanye never intended to make the call public and defended himself only in response to Swift's alleged lies. The core issue, according to Kardashian, was Swift's publicist falsely claiming that Kanye had not sought permission when, in reality, she claimed they had engaged in conversation.