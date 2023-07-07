TXT and Jonas Brothers are a vibe in first collaboration Do It Like That
Story highlights
Jonas Brothers' "The Album" has become the No. 1 album on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. It has also claimed the third spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.
It was only a few weeks back when K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TxT) left the fans thrilled after it dropped major hints of an international collaboration with the Jonas Brothers. Later, Nick Jonas also shared a few pictures, which fuelled the speculations around the groups coming together for a track. Fans were eagerly waiting for the official announcement on the matter. Now, K-pop sensation TXT’s first collaboration track with the Jonas Brothers, Do It Like That, is out. Both groups, with the recently released summer single, have set the stage on fire and compelled music lovers to praise the electrifying combination.
Jonas Brothers-TXT’s single Do It Like That launched
Do It Like That is produced by the renowned OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. Accompanying the summer single is a music video that is vibrant and energetic. The music video, directed by Yongsoo Kwon, features Jonas Brothers jamming as their voices perfectly harmonise with each other. Later on, TXT can also be seen making a grand appearance. The musical group added a unique feel to the song.
Jonas Brothers and TXT rule the charts
Interestingly, both Jonas Brothers and TXT have had a wonderful year and are riding high on the success of their last released albums and songs. TXT touched new milestones after the massive success of their album The Name Chapter: Temptation (EP) earlier this year. It also claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Not only this, the EP is also the longest-charting K-pop album on the esteemed Billboard 200. TXT's triumph seems to have solidified its position in the music industry.
Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers' The Album has gained the top spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. The Album has also claimed the third spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. With three No. 1 hits and four albums in the top 10 list, the Jonas Brothers’ infectious pop anthems are ruling the music industry.
TxT is a popular 4th generation K-pop group that started releasing songs and albums in 2019. The members of the incredible group are Yeonjun, leader Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai.