TXT and Jonas Brothers are a vibe in first collaboration Do It Like That

It was only a few weeks back when K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TxT) left the fans thrilled after it dropped major hints of an international collaboration with the Jonas Brothers. Later, Nick Jonas also shared a few pictures, which fuelled the speculations around the groups coming together for a track. Fans were eagerly waiting for the official announcement on the matter. Now, K-pop sensation TXT’s first collaboration track with the Jonas Brothers, Do It Like That, is out. Both groups, with the recently released summer single, have set the stage on fire and compelled music lovers to praise the electrifying combination.

Jonas Brothers-TXT’s single Do It Like That launched

Do It Like That is produced by the renowned OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. Accompanying the summer single is a music video that is vibrant and energetic. The music video, directed by Yongsoo Kwon, features Jonas Brothers jamming as their voices perfectly harmonise with each other. Later on, TXT can also be seen making a grand appearance. The musical group added a unique feel to the song.