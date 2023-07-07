Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: Kartik Aaryan's movie crosses Rs 500 million mark

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's Satyaprem Ki Katha has paved a journey of a week at the box office with immense love from the audience and is now running toward its next weekend with great word of mouth.

Opened with the collection of 9.25 Cr. on Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected 7 Cr. on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the surge in its collection on day 4 Sunday with 12.15 Cr. after which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected 4.21 Cr. on day 5, while on Tuesday the film collected 4.05 Cr. on day 6, further to which, with 3.45 Cr. on day 7, Wednesday, the film crossed the 50 Cr. mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. With this, the total of 8 days amounts to 53.21 Cr. Nett.

With this, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is running towards the weekend with great positive word of mouth and with its music hitting the chartbuster. This will surely lead to a jump in its box office numbers.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha review:

WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review, ''While the film tackles the topic of date rape and consents credibly in the second half, the first half is lousy. The writers try to write some illogical lines in the film to make it funny and they do not land well. I was almost impatient to understand where the story was heading up till the interval. The plot only fully unravels in the second half of the film where Kiara Advani gets ample scope to perform and she does not disappoint. Her role needs a certain amount of restraint and Advani, who delivered a string of hit films last year, gives a well-nuanced performance. Advani looks ethereal and her performance as a woman with a horrific past tugs at your heartstrings. She outshines Aaryan in several scenes.'' Read the full review here.