Trailer for Sony LIV’s Tamil original 'Story of Things' is out
Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
The show will stream on SonyLIV from January 6.
Trailer for 'Story of Things' released today. It is a series of films that explore human stories and emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal.
Produced by Chutzpah Films, 'Story of Things', is directed and helmed by George K Antoney. It is creative produced by Hari Prasad Uday.
Featuring 5 episodes, the anthology stars Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan, Anshita Anand.
Watch the trailer here:
