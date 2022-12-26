ugc_banner

Trailer for Sony LIV’s Tamil original 'Story of Things' is out

Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

The show will stream on SonyLIV from January 6.

Trailer for 'Story of Things' released today. It is a series of films that explore human stories and emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal.

Produced by Chutzpah Films, 'Story of Things', is directed and helmed by George K Antoney. It is creative produced by Hari Prasad Uday.

Featuring 5 episodes, the anthology stars Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan, Anshita Anand.

Watch the trailer here:

The show will stream on SonyLIV from January 6.

