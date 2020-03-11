Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Parasite' makes another record, Harvey Weinstein's shocking letter

Among a lot of news coming from the Hollywood industry, the top trending stories include 'Parasite' becoming UK's most successful international film and Harvey Weinstein's shocking letter that made the most noise.

Read our top 5 picks today:

'Jennifer Aniston should be killed' wrote Harvey Weinstein in a 2017 email

Harvey Weinstein had once written an email that “Jennifer Aniston should be killed” when a reporter asked him about allegations that he had harassed the Hollywood actor.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/jennifer-aniston-should-be-killed-wrote-harvey-weinstein-in-a-2017-email-285599

'Parasite' becomes UK's most successful international film

This year’s Oscar-winning movie ‘Parasite’ continues with its winning streak as the film that hauled up key awards at The Academy Awards is now UK’s highest-grossing non-English film.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-parasite-becomes-uks-most-successful-international-film-285563

'Mulan' goes on, James Bond waits as Hollywood tracks virus spread

Walt Disney Co held a red carpet premiere for its action epic 'Mulan' on Monday, pushing ahead with the movie`s rollout even though the coronavirus spread will keep the film out of China, the second-largest film market, indefinitely.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/mulan-goes-on-james-bond-waits-as-hollywood-tracks-virus-spread-285559

Billie Eilish strips at Miami concert to address online body shaming

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish stripped during a concert in Miami on Monday to address online body shaming. The Grammy award-winning singer made a bold statement with a monologue at the concert where a video was played out on the big screen that had her removing her top and getting into a pool of black water.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/billie-eilish-strips-at-miami-concert-to-address-online-body-shaming-285600

Coachella music festival postponed until October over coronavirus

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert has been postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus, organizer Goldenvoice said on Tuesday.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/coachella-music-festival-postponed-until-october-over-coronavirus-285638