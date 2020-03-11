Billie Eilish strips at Miami concert to address online body shaming

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish stripped during a concert in Miami on Monday to address online body shaming. The Grammy award-winning singer made a bold statement with a monologue at the concert where a video was played out on the big screen that had her removing her top and getting into a pool of black water.



Eilish who is mostly seen in her signature oversized T-shirts and baggy pants, countered all the trolling she has been facing for not "showing off her body". The singer also highlighted the constant pressures women in the music industry face to look a certain way.

Billie Eilish showing her body. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/PV9WCxZLtC — linda - fan account (@selankagomez) March 10, 2020 ×

.@BillieEilish showed off her body in visuals during an interlude at her concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zhj3lHNH4b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020 ×

Eilish's act was captured by several fans who shared clips on social media. In the video, the 18-year-old musician can be seen saying, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, If I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What does that mean? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always. And nothing I do goes unseen," Eillish further added.



Billie Eilish is the youngest artiste to write and record a Bond theme song at 18. Her track “No Time To Die” releases on April 8. Her hit song 'Bad Guy' was named as the top global single of 2019.