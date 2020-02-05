Top 5 Hollywood news today: Oscars winners list tweet, Harvey Weinstein's naked pics & K-pop scandal

Among the top 5 Hollywood news today is The Academy tweeting its predictions which made fans believe that the Academy had inadvertently let out the winners list. Other news that were in buzz today was the jurors in Harvey Weinstein`s New York rape trial being shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers` objections.

See our top 5 picks for the day:

Oscars 2020: Did the Academy by mistake announce the winners list on Twitter?

The official Twitter handle of the Academy seemed to have tweeted its predictions which made fans believe that the Academy had inadvertently let out the winners list. The Academy had in fact invited fans to make their own Oscar predictions- and due to a technical glitch- a prediction list got tweeted from the official handle of the Oscars!

Read in full: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-oscars-2020-did-the-academy-announce-the-winners-list-on-twitter-by-mistake-278681

Former K-pop star Seungri indicted for prostitution laws violation may face military court

It’s never a dull day in the lives of Korean pop stars. In a follow up to Korean pop star having been charged with South Korea’s anti-prostitution law, he now may have to join the country’s army and face trial in a military court.

Read in full: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/celebrity-news-former-k-pop-star-seungri-indicted-for-prostitution-laws-violation-may-face-military-court-278826

'Dont run off to Canada': Madonna offers her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family has got everyone talking- including Madonna! The Pop diva has now offered to sublet her New York apartment to the couple and said that they should not live in Canada.

Read in full: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/celebrity-news-madonna-offers-to-sublet-her-new-york-apartment-to-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-278727

Shannen Doherty 'dying of stage 4 terminal cancer'

In a sad news update from Hollywood, Shannen Doherty revealed that her cancer has returned and it’s at stage 4. This typically means that the cancer has progressed and has spread to different parts of her body.

Read in full: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/shannen-doherty-im-stage-4-so-my-cancer-came-back-278857

Harvey Weinstein trial: New York jurors shown naked photos of former producer

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein`s New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers` objections. A sketch artist hired by Reuters saw a couple of the naked photos when they were passed to the jury and produced a drawing for the news agency. In the courtroom, prosecutors did not say why the photographs were introduced or how many were presented.

Read in full: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-harvey-weinstein-trial-new-york-jurors-shown-naked-photos-of-former-producer-278653